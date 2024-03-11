Naoki Yoshida aims to end career with final game

Despite overseeing the project of Final Fantasy XVI, Naoki Yoshida still wants to direct another game before concluding his successful career.

There is always time for one more. That’s what Naoki Yoshida, the legendary director/producer of Final Fantasy, known to the community as Yoshi-P, thinks.

Naoki Yoshida is the director of Final Fantasy XIV, the successful MMO that has been reigning for over a decade in the massively multiplayer online gaming genre, even above World of Warcraft.

In the summer, the new expansion, Dawntrail, will arrive, as well as a new update packed with content for the game, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox (launching on March 21).

Yoshi-P also supervised the development of Final Fantasy XVI, the latest main installment of the JRPG series, which was released in June last year for PlayStation 5.

At 50 years old (turning 51 in May), Yoshi-P still has the energy for one last project, to close his brilliant career at Square Enix.

This was stated in a recent interview in Famitsu, chatting with Shota Shimoda (director of Wright Flyer Studios).

Yoshi-P and his ”last dance”

In the aforementioned interview, the Square Enix director and producer admits that he is at a crossroads, as he is unsure whether to retire or not.

However, even though he believes Final Fantasy 17 should be in the hands of the new generation of developers, Yoshi-P wants to end his career with one last project.

If a new large-scale project arises, the producer states that he would like to direct it himself.

However, he also sees a significant issue if this were to happen. He believes that the developers under his leadership would view it as ”Yoshi-P’s masterpiece”, and he thinks that would only harm the project from the start.

Throughout his brilliant career, Yoshi-P has worked on franchises such as Bomberman, Dragon Quest, and, of course, Final Fantasy.

He has been immersed in Final Fantasy XIV for over a decade, as we must remember that the MMO had its initial release in 2010, before ”rebirth” with A Realm Reborn three years later.

What could the last game directed by Naoki Yoshida be like? Currently, the historic Square Enix director/producer is involved in the development of Dawntrail, the fifth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, set to release this summer.