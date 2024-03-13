My veggie peel trick is pretty effective at getting rid of dark under-eye circles – you’ll see results quickly

A woman, Raji Osahn, shared a DIY beauty treatment on TikTok that helped her get rid of dark circles under her eyes. By consistently applying potato peel on the dark skin for 20 minutes daily, she saw improvement within days. The natural remedy garnered over 1,000 likes and impressed viewers who were eager to try it themselves. While there is no scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of using potatoes on the skin, many people believe in its benefits for treating skin conditions. Raji recommended using the beauty hack daily to see quick results and emphasized the importance of speaking with a doctor or dermatologist if the dark circles are concerning.

