My last NFL contract became year-to-year – I want to retire with Atlanta Falcons after signing $180m long-term deal

NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins recently signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons after leaving the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins revealed that he was attracted to the Falcons due to their long-term belief in him and the opportunity to potentially retire with the team. He has personal ties to Atlanta, having married his wife in Georgia and his younger son being born in an Atlanta hospital. Cousins received a recruiting text from Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and is confident that the team has the potential to challenge for a Super Bowl during his time there. Despite recovering from an Achilles tendon tear, Cousins is excited about the future with the Falcons and believes that when the owner, general manager, head coach, and quarterback are on the same page, winning a Super Bowl becomes a real possibility.

