My husband tried to cheat on me with my friend

A woman writes to Dear Abby about her husband’s emotional affair and struggles to trust him again. Dear Abby advises counseling and caution before trusting him. Another reader requests a reprint of Abby’s mom’s “Definition of Maturity,” which includes characteristics such as sticking with a job and resisting the urge for revenge. The definition is part of a collection called “Keepers,” which contains wise observations on various topics. The Keepers booklet is available for purchase and makes a great gift for different occasions. Dear Abby is a column written by Abigail Van Buren, and was initially started by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

