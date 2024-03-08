My hair was thinning until I started using two Boots buys – now it’s so thick and shiny, I can’t believe the difference

Sophia Simoes, an influencer, noticed her hair starting to thin just before university and was diagnosed with anaemia. She was able to regain her hair by taking iron supplements and using rosemary oil. These treatments helped her hair become naturally thick and healthy. Sophia’s story serves as a reminder to pay attention to sudden changes in your health and seek medical advice if needed. Iron supplements can be found at Boots for £3.40 and rosemary oil for £6. Sophia also advises reducing heat on the hair to protect it. With these simple steps, Sophia was able to successfully recover her hair and regain her luscious locks.

