My $10 home decor trick makes my living room look so much cleaner and cozier – you can get it at H&M, it’s customizable

Interior design enthusiast Jhonny Curran shared a budget-friendly hack to elevate the look of a living room in a TikTok video. She recommended using feather-filled inner cushions from H&M to create a cozy and clean look on a couch. By swapping out non-choppable cushions with the $10 feather-filled ones, Jhonny showed her followers how the simple trick can make a big difference in the overall appearance of a space. She emphasized the importance of maintaining personal style while incorporating this design hack. Viewers praised the suggestion, agreeing that chopped cushions look better and create a more inviting atmosphere in a home. This easy and affordable tip proves that elevating your space doesn’t have to be a complicated or costly endeavor.

