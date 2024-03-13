MTA sues mall giant Westfield for ending lease at Lower Manhattan’s Fulton Center due to crime in NYC

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is suing Westfield, a mall giant, after the company notified them of their intention to end their lease and cease operations at the Fulton Center in Lower Manhattan. Westfield signed a 20-year lease in 2014 but is citing crime and quality of life concerns as reasons for terminating the lease. The MTA is suing Westfield for breaking the lease, while Westfield claims the MTA is not properly maintaining public safety at the transit hub. There have been reports of break-ins, vandalism, harassment, and assault at the Fulton Center, with the homeless population also raising concerns. The National Guard and state police have been deployed across the subway system to address safety concerns, as well as a rise in retail theft in New York City. The MTA has expressed confidence in the NYPD to ensure safety in the transit system.

