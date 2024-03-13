MTA Hero: Track Maintenance Supervisor Joseph Depace marks 29 years working overnight shift

Joseph Depace, a Track Maintenance Supervisor with the New York City Transit, has been recognized as this week’s MTA Hero. Depace oversees the overnight emergency response team and ensures that any track issues are fixed before the morning rush. He has dedicated his entire 29-year career to working on the overnight shift, where he enjoys being in the middle of the action and collaborating with his colleagues to get the job done. Depace’s commitment to his role highlights the hard work and dedication of the MTA employees who keep New York City’s transportation system running smoothly.

Read more