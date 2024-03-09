Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale won’t run for re-election after ‘death threat’ and ‘false and defamatory rumors’ 

Representative Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) has announced that he will not seek re-election for his House seat after facing a death threat and false rumors of impregnating a young staffer. The Montana Republican claims that he has been subjected to severe retribution for his efforts to force true reforms in Congress. Rosendale faced backlash after withdrawing from a Senate race last month, following a death threat against him and false rumors against him and his family. Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp suggested on a podcast that Rosendale may be forced to resign due to rumors that he impregnated a young staffer. Rosendale says the rumors and death threats have disrupted the election process for his House seat, leading him to withdraw from the race. He has stated that due to the attacks, he cannot focus on serving the community and has decided not to seek office.

