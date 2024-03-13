Pro-Ukrainian insurgents have launched a two-pronged assault into Russia, capturing a village and causing scared Russian troops to flee. The Freedom of Russia Legion, Siberian Battalion, and Russian Volunteer Corps are reportedly jointly battling Russian government forces in the Belgorod and Kursk regions. These guerrilla fighters have declared their intention to march on Moscow and liberate Russia from Putin’s regime. Despite denials from the Kremlin, the partisans continue to wage battles, with hopes of overthrowing Putin’s government. The insurgency is growing in strength, with plans to escalate their operations in the future. Russia’s military has suffered losses, including an IL-76 jet crashing, as Ukraine also launches kamikaze drone strikes on Russian targets. The anti-Putin partisans assert that they have thousands of brave fighters ready to fight for a brighter future for Russia.

