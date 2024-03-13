Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, 16, looks so grown up since her role as Lily as child star rocks out in her band

Former Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the hit sitcom, has transformed into an edgy teenager since the show ended in 2020. The 16-year-old is now focused on pursuing a music career with her band, October, and regularly shares clips of their performances on Instagram. Despite stepping away from acting, Aubrey remains close with her former Modern Family castmates and recently had a sweet reunion with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played her on-screen father. Fans have been amazed by Aubrey’s new look and musical talents, praising her transformation from child star to rock musician.

