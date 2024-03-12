Modern action cinema icon who almost beat Cillian Murphy for Tommy Shelby role

The legendary protagonist of Peaky Blinders will be forever tied to Cillian Murphy… but, at the beginning, another actor was in the running to take on the role.

There are characters that we always remember by the face of an actor or actress. Some examples? Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley or Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, but there are many more.

It is undeniable that Cillian Murphy was, is, and will be Tommy Shelby for ages to come, as the visible and most recognizable face of Peaky Blinders, even if you have never seen the series.

But, as it often happens in life, before Cillian Murphy there were others. The BBC and Steven Knight did not consider the iconic actor from Oppenheimer as their first choice, let alone.

His charisma, talent, and nationality were good cards, but another actor was in the lead to be the protagonist of Peaky Blinders.

In an interview with Steven Knight in Esquire magazine (via Cosmopolitan), the creator of the TV series revealed the reason why Murphy got the role, and why they opted for him over the other actor.

Watch out, because we are not talking about just anyone. The first choice was none other than Jason Statham, the charismatic British actor who is one of the legends of today’s action cinema.

Cillian Murphy beat Jason in the battle

The creator of Peaky Blinders was honest in this interview, and said what really happened. Cillian Murphy was in the running, but another actor was going to become Tommy Shelby.

Steven Knight stated that he met with both actors in Los Angeles, and that, after reflecting on it and consulting with the producer, he chose Jason Statham as the lead actor.

”I met them both in Los Angeles to talk about the role and I chose Jason. One of the reasons was because physically on set, Jason is Jason. Cillian, when you meet him, is not Tommy, obviously, but I was stupid enough not to understand something”.

Just when it seemed like Jason Statham would become Tommy Shelby, the miracle happened. Or, rather, Cillian Murphy played his last card to try and tip the balance in his favor.

”Later, Cillian texted me saying: ‘Remember, I am an actor’. Which is absolutely good, because he can transform. If you meet him on the street, he’s a completely different human being”.

As incredible as it may seem, it was the message that made Steven Knight change his mind, deciding on Cillian Murphy. The rest is history.

Once the TV series concluded with season 6, the future of Peaky Blinders lies in a movie, which will start filming this year. Will Cillian Murphy be in it? It all depends on the script that Steven Knight writes.