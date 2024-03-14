Model Christie Brinkley diagnosed skin cancer, undergoes surgery for basal cell carcinoma at the age of 70

Model, actress, and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. Brinkley shared the news on her Instagram, stating that the cancer was caught early and successfully removed by doctors. She encouraged her followers to be diligent in using sun protection and getting regular check-ups to catch any potential issues early. Basal cell carcinoma is highly treatable when detected early, and Brinkley feels lucky to have caught it in time. This serves as a reminder for everyone to prioritize their skin health and take necessary precautions when exposed to the sun.

