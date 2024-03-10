Millions urged to get blood pressure checks as NHS launches new campaign to stop ‘silent killer’

The NHS is launching a new campaign to urge millions of people to get their blood pressure checked. High blood pressure, also known as the “silent killer,” can lead to serious health issues such as heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, and vascular dementia. Up to 4.2 million people in England are believed to have high blood pressure without knowing it. The campaign encourages adults over 40 to get a free blood pressure check at their local pharmacy, without an appointment. The NHS has expanded its offering to include 2.5 million more tests within pharmacies. Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty emphasizes the importance of getting tested, as high blood pressure usually has no symptoms. Public Health Minister Andrea Leadsom also stresses the importance of knowing one’s blood pressure status to prevent potentially fatal consequences. Getting a blood pressure check at a local pharmacy is quick, free, and could potentially save lives.

Read more