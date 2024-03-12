‘Mikel Arteta has caused this problem…’ Darren Bent says £120k-a-week Arsenal star will now leave

Mikel Arteta has made controversial decisions since taking over as Arsenal manager, including keeping Granit Xhaka, letting go of Mesut Ozil, and stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy. Darren Bent believes that Arteta’s handling of the goalkeeping situation, particularly with Aaron Ramsdale, has caused problems for the team. Bent predicts that Ramsdale will leave Arsenal in the summer due to his lack of playing time and potential impact on his chances of making the England squad for Euro 2024. Ramsdale’s future at the club remains uncertain as he is too talented to remain a backup goalkeeper.

