Mike Dean gives his verdict on Jeremy Doku

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw in a highly anticipated Premier League match. John Stones gave City the lead, but Liverpool equalized through Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty. There was controversy late in the game when a potential penalty for Liverpool was not given after a VAR check. Despite this, Liverpool should be proud of their performance, as they had more shots and possession than City. The result leaves both teams level on points at the top of the table, setting up an exciting title race for the season. Former referee Mike Dean and pundit Gary Neville believed Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty in the late incident. The match showcased the competitiveness and quality of both teams in the Premier League.

