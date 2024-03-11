Microsoft’s open world excels while Sea of Thieves dominates PS5 pre-orders

The announcement of Xbox Game Studios games expanding to other platforms in February caught the attention of many players and the gaming industry. One of the titles included in this expansion was Sea of Thieves, which is now making its way to the PS5 as one of the most highly anticipated games on the console.

Sea of Thieves is part of a quartet of Xbox games breaking boundaries by releasing on other platforms. The game, known for its visually stunning open world, has created a lot of buzz due to Rare’s reputation in the industry. The anticipation for Sea of Thieves’ arrival on the PS5 on April 30 has already resulted in a surge in game sales. Digital editions of the game went up for reservation on March 8 and quickly became top sellers on the platform, even before the release date. In fact, according to a tweet by Benji Sales, Sea of Thieves editions have dominated the top 5 on the PS5 sales chart in the US.

In Spain, the situation is similar, with popular titles like Elden Ring and Dragon’s Dogma 2 leading the pack in PS5 reservations. However, Sea of Thieves’ Digital Deluxe edition is also making its mark and climbing to the top spot on the list.

As for the other Xbox games set to release on other platforms, Grounded and Hi-Fi Rush will be coming to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch in the near future. Grounded is scheduled for release on April 16, while Hi-Fi Rush is expected to launch on March 19.

Overall, the arrival of Sea of Thieves on the PS5 has generated excitement among players and Rare is pleased with the positive reception from the community. The game’s unique take on the pirate theme and its similarities to classics like Monkey Island make it a must-play for fans of the genre.