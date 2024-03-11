Al Pacino made a solo appearance at the Oscars on Sunday night, despite expectations of a “Scarface” reunion with Michelle Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer was unable to attend due to personal family reasons. Pacino announced “Oppenheimer” as the Best Picture winner without listing the nominees. Despite the film being a cult classic, “Scarface” never received any Oscar nominations. Pfeiffer beat the odds to land her role in the film through a memorable audition process. While the film did not win any Academy Awards, Pacino and Pfeiffer have had successful careers in Hollywood.

