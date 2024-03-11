Micah Richards names the ‘outstanding’ Liverpool midfielder who has surprised him

Liverpool drew with Manchester City at Anfield, with midfielder Wataru Endo impressing in the match. Former City player Micah Richards was surprised by Endo’s performance, praising his intensity and impact on the game. Endo, who has been described as world-class by Jurgen Klopp, has grown into a reliable player for Liverpool this season. The 31-year-old has made 31 appearances for the Reds, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Endo’s standout display against Manchester City showcases his continued development as a key player for Liverpool.

