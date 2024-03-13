Micah Richards leaves Kate Abdo stunned after challenging Premier League cult hero to press-up contest on live TV

During a Champions League coverage, Micah Richards and Nigel Reo-Coker engaged in a press-up competition that left viewers stunned. Reo-Coker joked about Richards’ physical appearance but was proven wrong when Richards effortlessly did 50 press-ups. The hilarious moment was enjoyed by fans and the CBS Sports quartet commentating on the match. The friendly banter between the pundits added a fun element to the broadcast, with Richards even earning the nickname “Big Meeks” after his impressive display of strength. The press-up competition was a memorable moment during the coverage, showcasing the camaraderie and humor among the pundits.

