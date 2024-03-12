Micah Richards brutally snubs Roy Keane and Gary Neville as he names England’s best football pundit

Micah Richards, a former Manchester City star turned pundit, has named Jamie Carragher as the best pundit on television. Richards has worked with several well-known pundits but believes Carragher stands out for his in-depth analysis of the Premier League on Sky Sports and his more relaxed approach on Champions League nights with CBS Sports. Carragher’s recent analysis of Manchester United drew attention as he criticized Erik ten Hag’s tactical setup during a match. Despite some backlash, Carragher’s analysis skills continue to impress viewers.

