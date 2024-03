In the Mets’ Grapefruit League action on Monday, pitcher Michael Tonkin impressed with 1 ¹/₃ scoreless innings and three strikeouts, maintaining a perfect record so far this spring. A power surge caused a brief blackout at Clover Park, affecting SNY’s broadcast for the first inning. Catcher Francisco Alvarez showcased his defensive skills by throwing out a runner attempting to steal second base. On Tuesday, Jose Quintana is set to start against the Nationals.

