Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 Physical Edition Now Available on PS4

The physical version for PlayStation 4 of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 is now available for purchase starting today, exclusively in our region.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 was released on PC, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4, and PS5, but now Konami announces that the physical version for the previous generation of PlayStation consoles can now be purchased.

Its official announcement was made in January of this year 2024 with date and contents, but it was not until today, March 7, 2024.

Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 in physical format for PlayStation 4 is now available, exclusively for the EMEA countries.

Its release was on October 24, but only in digital format. Now PlayStation 4 users can choose between the two versions on the Sony PlayStation console.

Since its launch, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 has received very significant updates to offer players promised improvements and fixes.

With the commitment to continue updating the game in the future, all the news is communicated on the official product website.

The physical version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 for PS4 can be purchased at GAME and/or Amazon and has a price of €59.99 or €54.99 respectively.

This collection contains Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, as well as a lot of additional content.

This includes the first title of the Metal Gear saga, a script book containing the text of each main title’s game, and a master book detailing the story and characters.

Also included in the additional content of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 are two digital graphic novels.

The Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel is a digital comic about Metal Gear Solid, followed by Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel about the events of the sequel.

“Having these games on current platforms is fantastic and yes, they are still masterpieces that we would recommend with our eyes closed.

But a saga like Metal Gear Solid deserves more than just a simple compilation without any substantial novelty, which seems more like an attempt to silence the fans than a honest way to revitalize Snake“, we said in our review.

Despite the fact that the physical version for PS4 of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 is now available, many players have been enjoying the game in digital for months; and that is undeniable.