Metadata confirms Kate Middleton’s admission family photo was altered

A recent photo of Kate Middleton on Mother’s Day has been confirmed to have been edited at least twice before being published. The timestamp on the photo shows that it was first edited on Friday evening and then again Saturday morning. This information supports Middleton’s admission that the photo was doctored, but it still remains unclear when the photo was actually taken. Many have speculated about the editing flaws in the photo, with some believing it was taken from a previous photoshoot or created from various shoots. Middleton has apologized for editing the photo herself and the editing was done using Adobe Photoshop on an Apple computer. Despite calls for the original photo to be released, the royal family has chosen not to do so.

