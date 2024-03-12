Meet the New Immortan Joe in Upcoming ‘Furiosa’ Film

Get ready to rev those engines and dive back into the gritty, adrenaline-fueled world of “Mad Max!” Fans of the high-octane franchise have some exciting news. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” has cast a new actor to take on the iconic role of Immortan Joe, previously portrayed by the late Hugh Keays-Byrne in the 2015 film.

Australian actor Lachy Hulme, known for his diverse performances, will be stepping into the villainous shoes of Immortan Joe, who rules the post-apocalyptic landscape with an iron fist. But there’s a twist! Hulme is set to play not one, but two characters in the upcoming movie. His talents will also bring to life Rizzdale Pell, a henchman to Warlord Dementus, played by the charismatic Chris Hemsworth. The dynamic between these characters promises to be captivating, as Immortan Joe and Dementus clash for control over The Citadel—a stronghold and beacon of hope in the ravaged world they inhabit.

Lachy Hulme, who was born on April 1, 1971, has an incredible opportunity with this dual role. With Immortan Joe and his henchman on opposing sides, Hulme will showcase his range by embodying these distinctive personas battling for domination.

The decision to cast Hulme as Immortan Joe was a blend of necessity and tribute. Originally, director George Miller considered using a double for the role due to Keays-Byrne’s passing in 2020. However, Hulme stepped up, expressing his desire to honor the late actor, and even claimed that he could replicate his voice and capture the essence of his piercing eyes. Clearly moved and convinced, Miller asked Hulme to take on the role.

Lachy Hulme is no stranger to working with George Miller, having recently appeared in the director’s 2022 film “Three Thousand Years Waiting for You.” His association with the Mad Max universe carries a sentimental nod to Keays-Byrne, who not only played Immortan Joe but was also the antagonist, Nail Clippers, in the original 1979 “Mad Max.”

In “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” we delve into the backstory of Imperator Furiosa, the indomitable warrior famously played by Charlize Theron in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” This time, the young Furiosa’s journey is portrayed by the talented Anya Taylor-Joy. The narrative follows her as she navigates a confrontation between the formidable Warlord Dementus and Immortan Joe, each vying for the coveted Citadel amid the backdrop of a planet almost entirely destroyed by nuclear war. Furiosa’s quest is to find her way back to the Green Place of Many Mothers, but fate, as always, may have other plans.

The highly anticipated “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2024, in Australia, followed by a U.S. release on May 24. While the release date for Spain remains unconfirmed, fans around the world are eager to experience George Miller’s vision once again. With Miller at the helm as both director and co-writer, alongside Nico Lathouris, the film promises to be a thrilling addition to the storied Mad Max legacy.

So buckle up, and prepare for another wild ride through the desolate but undeniably alluring landscapes of the Mad Max universe. With a tale of power, survival, and the indomitable human spirit, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is gearing up to be a cinematic event that shouldn’t be missed.