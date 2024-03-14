Meet FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal & Pau Cubarsí in EA Sports FC 24

Meet Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí: Barça’s Rising Stars

Once in a blue moon, a pair of teenagers come along and shake up the world of football with their extraordinary talent and youthful exuberance. Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí are two such prodigies, carving their names in the annals of FC Barcelona’s rich history. Both under the age of 18, these wonderkids have already turned heads with their remarkable performances on the pitch.

Lamine Yamal, a striking talent hailing from Mataró, Barcelona, was born on July 13, 2007. Despite being only 16, Lamine has been an integral part of Barcelona’s attacking lineup since the season’s kick-off. His finesse on the field and his prowess as a forward have not just earned him a spot on the Spanish national team but also made him a footballing sensation in Spain.

On the other side, Pau Cubarsí is La Masia’s latest gift to the world of central defense. Born in Estanyol, Girona, on January 22, 2007, Pau has recently hit the 17-year milestone. Unlike Lamine, Cubarsí waited until January 18th to make his first grand appearance with the main squad under the guidance of coach Xavi. His debut was marked by a commendable performance against Unionistas in the Copa del Rey, where he confidently replaced Andreas Christensen and even bagged an assist to help secure Barça’s victory.

These young stars are already creating a buzz far beyond the borders of the football field. In particular, many fans are eager to play as these youngsters in the virtual world. However, there’s a catch: not everyone can take control of Lamine Yamal in the EA Sports FC 24 game—yet. The reason for this is the policy regarding players’ ages in video games. Currently, EA’s FC 24 does not include players under the age of 17. Lamine’s record-breaking achievements of being the youngest scorer in the history of the Spanish League, the youngest to debut with Barcelona in both the League and Champions League, the youngest to play in a Clásico, and the youngest to debut with the Spanish national team have yet to be simulated in EA’s digital universe. Rumors suggest he might be included following an update around the Euro Cup, but that is contingent upon him meeting the age requirement at the time of the competition’s commencement.

Pau Cubarsí, on the other hand, is now digitally available for fans to play with since the February 8th update of FC 24. With an initial rating of 62 and a potential to rise to an average of 78, Cubarsí promises to be an exciting addition to virtual teams. While his availability for quick matches and in Career Mode will delight fans, those hoping to include him in their Ultimate Team will have to wait, as he’s not yet accessible in that mode.

It’s a thrilling time at Barça’s camp, with young champions like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí on the rise. As they continue to develop and mature on and off the field, they not only carry the legacy of their iconic football club but also hold the promise of an electrifying future for the sport. These boys are not just part of a game—they’re redefining it.