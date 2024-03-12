Matt Reum update: Portage, Indiana rescue team meets with I-94 crash victim, who spent 6 days trapped in car

Matt Reum, a 27-year-old man who was trapped in his truck for six days after a crash, was reunited with the rescue team that saved his life. Reum met with firefighters Jordan Bucy and Michael Durak, as well as Battalion Chief Ross Steffel, at Fire Station No. 3 in Portage, Indiana. Two fishermen found Reum’s vehicle and called for help, leading to his rescue. Despite having to have his left leg amputated, Reum remained hopeful and is now planning to become a motivational speaker. The rescue team was grateful to have played a role in Reum’s survival and are inspired by his positive attitude.

