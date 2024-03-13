Marvel Studios Fires Main Person Behind X-Men’97 Premiere

Marvel fans were taken aback by surprising news from The Hollywood Reporter: Marvel Studios has fired Beau DeMayo, the chief creative officer behind the highly anticipated animated series X-Men’97, just a few days before its debut on Disney+. DeMayo, known for his work in other Marvel productions and his contributions to the first drafts of the Blade movie, had become a prominent figure in Marvel Studios. His sudden dismissal has left fans puzzled as they eagerly await the return of their beloved 90s series.

X-Men’97, the series DeMayo had been focusing on, serves as a direct continuation of the 90s animated series X-Men: The Animated Series, aiming to capture the essence of the mutant characters that captivated a generation. The original voice cast returns to bring iconic characters like Wolverine, Rogue, and Magneto back to life, promising a nostalgic experience for fans of mutants.

The unexpected firing of DeMayo has sparked discussions on social media and among fans, who speculate if it could be related to the quality of the series. DeMayo’s active presence on platforms like Instagram created a special connection with fans, making his departure and the deactivation of his account raise questions about the real reasons behind his dismissal.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding DeMayo’s departure and the future of the series, fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of X-Men’97. The plot of the series unfolds at a crucial time for mutants, with Professor Charles Xavier seemingly gone and Magneto taking control of his legacy. This animated comeback sets the stage for the mutants’ introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with the upcoming releases of Deadpool and Wolverine this summer.

Fans can expect a thrilling journey as they delve back into the world of X-Men and witness the evolution of their favorite characters on screen.