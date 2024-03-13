Mark Consuelos Hits Back At Kelly Ripa After She Exposes Him On ‘Live’ For Snoring So Loud He Woke Himself Up: “You’re Irritated That I Caught My Breath And Didn’t Die?”

Kelly Ripa shared a hilarious story about her husband Mark Consuelos’ snoring habits on Live with Kelly and Mark. Ripa joked about the common disruptive habits in relationships and imitated Consuelos snoring, revealing that he once woke himself up with his snoring. Consuelos blamed Ripa for his snoring, stating that eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich before bed makes him sleepy. The couple bantered back and forth, showing their playful dynamic on the show. Live with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays.

