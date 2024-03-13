Mark Coleman fighting for life after saving parents from house fire

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman is currently in critical condition after rescuing his parents from a house fire in Ohio, according to his daughter Morgan. The fire, which claimed the life of their family dog, started in the kitchen early Tuesday morning. Despite his heroic efforts, Coleman was unable to save their beloved pet. Coleman, 59, had a successful MMA career and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008. In recent years, he has faced health issues including a heart attack in 2020 and went to rehab for alcohol addiction in 2021. Coleman’s family is asking for prayers and support during this difficult time.

