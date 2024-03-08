‘Mariah Scissorhands’ Carey slashed designer dress herself for 2005 album shoot

Celebrity photographer Markus Klinko recently revealed that Mariah Carey used bedazzled scissors to slash her designer dress while shooting the cover for her iconic 2005 album, “The Emancipation of Mimi.” Carey wanted to make the dress sexier by adding more openings. The cover became one of the most iconic in music history. Klinko, who shot the photos, recalled how Carey knew exactly what she wanted and was eager to show off her fit physique in the images. The same images are now being used to promote Carey’s upcoming Las Vegas residency. Klinko is proud to have been a part of creating this iconic album cover and is planning to work with Carey again in the future to pay homage to the “Emancipation of Mimi” aesthetic. He was recently honored at the Hollywood Beauty Awards for his work in photography.

