March Madness 2024 in the Book: Predicting ‘Big 6’ conference tournament champions

With March Madness officially underway, the focus is now on the big six conferences as they begin their tournaments this week. Selection Sunday is less than a week away, and these conference tournaments could have a major impact on bubble teams and bid stealers. Let’s take a look at some predictions for the winners and long shots in the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, Big East, Big Ten, and SEC.

In the ACC, North Carolina is the favorite to win the tournament, while Wake Forest is considered a long shot. In the Big 12, Houston is the favorite, but Iowa State and BYU are potential contenders. Arizona is the favorite in the Pac-12 with USC as a long shot. UConn is the clear favorite in the Big East, but Marquette could be a dark horse. Purdue leads the way in the Big Ten, but Illinois and Wisconsin are also contenders. Tennessee is the favorite in the SEC, with Kentucky and South Carolina as potential dark horses.

The conference tournaments are sure to bring plenty of March Madness excitement, and anything can happen as teams battle it out for a chance to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

