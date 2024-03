Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is pleased to see his compatriot Darwin Nunez performing well at Premier League rivals Liverpool. The former teammates from Penarol in Uruguay have been reunited in England, with Nunez impressing with a sudden burst of goals. Pellistri believes Nunez has always been unfairly criticized and is glad to see him enjoying success now. Nunez has exceeded his goal tally from last season and will face Pellistri’s parent club in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

