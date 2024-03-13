Manchester City scout £85m Liverpool target, club will fight to keep him

Manchester City had a scout watching Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during their Champions League match against Barcelona. Liverpool and Newcastle United are also interested in the talented player, who has been nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’ due to his impressive performances. Napoli are reportedly unwilling to sell Kvaratskhelia, despite interest from other clubs. The Georgian international has been in good form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists. His future is uncertain, with his agent indicating that a move could happen if Napoli receive an irresistible offer. However, Liverpool’s interest in Kvaratskhelia raises questions about Mo Salah’s future, while a potential move for the winger could impact Jack Grealish at Manchester City. Former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has praised Kvaratskhelia’s skills and predicted a bright future for the young player.

Read more