Manasquan loses in court after appeal to reverse controversial loss to Camden

The boys’ basketball team at Manasquan High School has faced a series of denials in their pursuit of overturning a controversial call that cost them a victory against Camden. The New Jersey State Superior Court’s Appellate Division denied Manasquan’s latest appeal, and the school district and attorney have ruled out further litigation or appeals to the New Jersey Supreme Court. Despite video evidence showing the referees made a mistake, the NJSIAA and the New Jersey Department of Education have upheld the officials’ ruling. As a result, Camden will move on to the Group 2 championship game, while Manasquan will have to accept the final loss of the season.

Read more