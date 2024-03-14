Manager admits he’s concerned about West Ham ace who ‘hasn’t been good enough’

Gareth Southgate is standing behind Kalvin Phillips to bounce back from his recent poor form, but has chosen to exclude him from the England squad for the upcoming international break. Southgate defended his decision, citing Phillips’ struggles at West Ham United and his need to find rhythm and confidence. Phillips has been at fault for goals and picked up a red card since joining West Ham in January, prompting concerns about his future at both club and international level. Despite Southgate’s support, Phillips will need to improve his performance to secure a spot in future squads.

