Man Utd stars head to team-bonding dinner before crunch Liverpool FA Cup clash as Red Devils fight to save their season

Manchester United’s first-team players and staff recently attended a team bonding dinner ahead of their crucial FA Cup quarter-final clash with Liverpool. The squad, including stars like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, dined at the swanky Ivy Asia restaurant in Manchester. The team is looking to secure a spot in the semi-finals and potentially win silverware this season, as their Champions League hopes dwindle. Manager Erik ten Hag’s future at the club has been questioned, but the team remains focused on their upcoming matches. Despite recent struggles, United managed a positive result against Everton and will aim to replicate their success in the upcoming match against Liverpool.

