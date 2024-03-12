Man Utd send scouts to watch former Newcastle star with £52million release clause who could be sold in bargain transfer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino back to England. The 27-year-old Spaniard had a brief spell at St. James’ Park during the 2017/18 season before moving to Real Sociedad. Merino has been in impressive form for the La Liga side, leading to speculation about his future. United, along with Manchester City, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid, are said to be monitoring his situation. Merino has a release clause of £52m, but Sociedad may be willing to lower that price if contract talks stall. United are considering a summer swoop for the midfielder, who has been described as one of the best players in La Liga.

Read more