Man Utd fan channel sent death threats over Rasmus Hojlund interview as United Stand host told ‘he’s a dead man walking’

A Manchester United fan channel, The United Stand, has received death threats after interviewing Rasmus Hojlund, causing controversy within the club. The channel’s host, Mark Goldbridge, has also allegedly been threatened, with messages mentioning other staff members and the location of the studio. The police are now involved in the investigation. Hojlund, who recently spoke to the channel, is set to return to the squad after suffering an injury setback. The situation highlights the toxic nature of social media and the abuse faced by those in the public eye.

