Make Dismemberment A Bail Eligible Crime, Long Island Pols Say

Long Island lawmakers are pushing to make body dismemberment and concealment of human remains a bail-eligible crime, following recent discoveries in Babylon and other areas. Four individuals were arrested in connection with these crimes but were released with GPS monitoring due to New York State laws. Lawmakers are working on a bill to make these crimes a class E felony, strengthening bail eligibility and GPS monitoring. They argue that current bail policies provide more protection to criminals than to communities and are calling for reforms to the criminal justice system.

Read more