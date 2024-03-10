Major Walmart expansion is confirmed but shoppers will need to spend $10 extra to take advantage of faster produce

Walmart has announced a major delivery move, expanding its delivery hours for early-bird shoppers who want their items on their doorstep early in the morning. Walmart + members can now access Express On-Demand Early Morning Delivery starting at 6 am, with orders delivered within one hour. The service includes a variety of items such as baby essentials, clothing, and appliances. There is a $10 fee for the one-hour delivery option for Walmart + members, and a $5 fee for delivery within three hours. Non-members will have to pay additional fees on top of delivery costs. This move comes as other retailers, such as Target, have also expanded their delivery options for customers. Target will be offering a subscription service starting in April that includes unlimited free same-day delivery for orders over $35. The subscription costs $48 per year for early joiners and $99 annually thereafter.

