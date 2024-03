During a recent show in Los Angeles, Madonna scolded a fan for not standing and cheering before realizing they were in a wheelchair. She quickly apologized and acknowledged her error, but the incident still sparked outrage on social media. The pop icon is currently on her “Celebration Tour,” which has had some mishaps including Madonna falling off stage in February. The tour almost didn’t happen due to a medical emergency last year, but Madonna has persevered and is grateful to be alive.

