Madonna called out a concertgoer for sitting down during her show, only to realize they were in a wheelchair. The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, sparked backlash from fans who criticized the singer’s remarks as ableist. Many argued that it was unnecessary for Madonna to call out the attendee for sitting down, as it does not affect their enjoyment of the concert. Despite the incident, Madonna later apologized, saying she was glad the person was there.

