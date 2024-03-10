‘Love the colours’ say shoppers who’ve spotted ‘beautiful’ £3 flower bouquet for Mother’s Day – and they ‘last ages’

Mother’s Day has arrived and shoppers looking for affordable flower options have found a great deal at a popular supermarket. Lidl is offering a beautiful bouquet for only £2.49 from their Pocket Money Posy range, with different color options available. Customers have praised the quality of the flowers, saying they last for days. Facebook users have shared the find, with many commenting on the stunning colors and long-lasting freshness of the flowers. Additionally, there are tips on how to make fresh flowers last longer, including adding a dash of bleach to the water in the vase to prevent bacteria growth. With this affordable and beautiful option, shoppers can still surprise their mums with a lovely gift on Mother’s Day.

