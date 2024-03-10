Lou Lamoriello shifts to neutral at quiet Islanders trade deadline

Lou Lamoriello, general manager of the New York Islanders, has chosen to keep the core group of players together despite their age and lack of recent success. Although Lamoriello has previously been active in making trades at the deadline, this year he was notably absent from trade discussions. The lack of movement from the Islanders stood out in a year where other teams made significant deals. The New Jersey Devils also made changes to their operations, but the question remains as to why these changes took so long. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins placed Jake Guentzel on the market but did not receive as much in return as expected. Overall, the NHL trade deadline saw some unexpected moves and notable non-movements from various teams.

