Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the upcoming summer transfer window. Kane has been in excellent form, scoring 36 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 matches for Bayern this season. Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has praised Kane, calling him the best finisher in the world. With United struggling to score goals this season, Kane could be a valuable addition to the team. The potential signing of Kane has been endorsed by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS, and Sir Dave Brailsford. Kane’s experience and goal-scoring ability could make him a key player for United.

