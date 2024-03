Lonnie Walker returned to the Brooklyn Nets lineup after being sidelined by an illness, contributing four points in a win over the Cavaliers. Cam Johnson remains out with a sprained ankle, with his status uncertain for future games. Mikal Bridges broke out of a slump with a strong performance on both ends of the court. The Nets shot well from the field and free-throw line in the game. Several players were out for the Cavaliers due to injury and suspension.

Read more