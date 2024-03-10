Long Island vegan baker accused of supplying shop with Dunkin’ Donuts, prompting state investigation

A vegan shop in Huntington, Long Island called ‘Cindy Snacks’ has accused a supplier of trying to pass off Dunkin’ Donuts as homemade vegan and gluten-free treats. The owner, John Stengel, prompted a state investigation after discovering that the donut was decorated with Dunkin’s trademark logo, even though the supplier, ‘Savory Fig,’ claimed it was their own. The state health department is now looking into the matter, as Dunkin’ Donuts are not vegan or gluten-free. The incident has caused controversy and raised questions about the authenticity of products sold in the shop.

