Long Island lunch aide saves choking student – NBC New York

Francesca Augello, a school lunch monitor on Long Island, saved a second-grade boy’s life when he started choking on pizza at school. The boy, Grayson Molina, was in distress until Augello followed instructions on a cafeteria poster to help him. Grayson’s parents thanked Augello, calling her a hero for saving their son’s life. Augello, a mother of three, said her natural instincts kicked in and she did what she had to do to help the choking student. Grayson is back to normal, but he now avoids pizza for lunch, and his mother reminds him to chew his food. The incident highlighted the caring and loving environment at the school, where staff members treat students like family.

Read more