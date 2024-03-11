Long Island body parts victim identified as Donna Conneely – NBC New York

Authorities in Suffolk County have identified one of the victims whose dismembered remains were found in parks and wooded areas as Donna Conneely. The identity of the second victim, a man, is still pending confirmation. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case but have not been charged with murder. They have been charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing a human corpse. The suspects removed body parts and other items from a house in an effort to cover up the killing. The case is set to go before a county grand jury for possible additional charges.

